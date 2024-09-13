Eng
Esp

Starmer responds to Putin’s threats: Russia started the war and can end it

His comments came amid media reports about the upcoming British decision to allow Ukraine use British Storm Shadow missiles against targets on Russian territory.
byBohdan Ben
13/09/2024
2 minute read
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Source: Starmer’s Facebook
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has firmly responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent threats regarding the possible use of long-range British missiles by Ukraine. Speaking en route to Washington DC for a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Starmer emphasized that Russia initiated the war and has the power to end it at any time.

Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia can end this conflict straight away. Ukraine has the right to self-defense,” Starmer told reporters, the Guardia reports.

Starmer also said they have provided “training and capability” to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion.

His comments came in response to Putin’s warning that any use of long-range British missiles inside Russian territory would put NATO at war with Russia.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Washington comes amidst discussions about allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of at least 190 miles, against military targets inside Russia. This decision, made behind closed doors by Western allies, has been a longstanding demand from Kyiv, to counter the Russian widespread use of aviation and glide bombs from its nearby airfields. The missles could also disrupt Russian logistics and further complicate Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Putin had earlier stated that such a move would “significantly change the very nature of the conflict.”  

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, speaking from Kyiv on 11 September 2024, emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine, especially in light of Iran’s recent supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. “We’re here to strategize, to understand how we can put Ukrainians in a position to win and what is needed,” Lammy stated.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk dismissed Putin’s threats to NATO, suggesting they reflect the difficult situation Russia faces on the front lines.

I would not attach excessive importance to the latest statements from President Putin. They rather show the difficult situation the Russians have on the front,” Tusk said on Friday morning.

As a series of media publications alleged on 10 September 2024, the West was close to permitting the use of its long-range weapons on Russian territory.

Related:

