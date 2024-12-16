Eng
Ukraine probes “shameful” abuse and extortion scandal witin army unit

A brigade commander’s son operated a protection racket threatening fellow servicemen with frontline deployment, sparking multiple probes into Ukraine’s 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade.
by Yevheniia Martyniuk
16/12/2024
2 minute read
oleksandr syrskyi 21st meeting contact group ukraine's defense april 2024 credit telegram/syrskyi
Oleksandr Syrskyi at the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense. April 2024. Credit: Telegram/Syrskyi.
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has ordered an inspection of the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade following an exposé by Ukrainska Pravda that uncovered alleged servicemen abuse and extortion schemes.

The explosive investigation revealed a disturbing pattern of abuse within the brigade, including extortion of soldiers through threats of frontline deployment, physical punishment, and misuse of military personnel for private construction work. The case has sparked widespread outrage and prompted action from multiple military authorities.

“The Military Law Enforcement Service Commission has been dispatched to the military unit to verify the information. Meanwhile, the unit commander has been suspended from duties pending the investigation,” the General Staff stated.

The General Staff noted that some incidents from the investigation had already prompted an internal review in September 2024, leading to criminal proceedings. Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced an additional ministry review.

“Delayed investigations, nepotism, extortion, abuse of servicemen – this is unacceptable in the third year of war,” he said.

“Family business” at the heart of the scandal

The abuse came to light when a soldier fled his base in Ternopil Oblast in July 2024 and was found hiding in his mother’s attic in critical condition, investigators say. The man refused to return, citing threats and beatings connected to extortion demands from Vladyslav Pastukh, the son of the brigade’s chief of staff.

Chief of Staff of the 211th Brigade Valerii Pastukh. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Investigators discovered Pastukh allegedly extorted money from subordinates by threatening transfers to high-risk infantry units. In one case, a soldier was reportedly tied to a wooden cross as punishment for alleged alcohol consumption.

His father, Chief of Staff Valerii Pastukh, had previously faced charges of service negligence regarding subordinates’ alcohol-related fines but avoided serious consequences by paying an administrative fine.

Whistleblowers face retaliation

Rather than addressing the abuse, brigade leadership reportedly transferred whistleblowers to frontline positions while moving the accused to different units without punishment. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets condemned these actions, stating, “Such shameful phenomena should not exist,” and promised to oversee the case personally.

Further allegations emerged that Brigade Commander Oleh Poberezhniuk diverted soldiers to construct his private residence in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Poberezhniuk, who recently received a military decoration sparking outrage among service members, declined to comment.

Brigade Commander of the 211th Brigade Oleh Poberezhniuk. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The scandal highlights broader issues within Ukraine’s military. In the first eleven months of 2024, 3,807 complaints about violations of military personnel rights were recorded. Concrete reforms have yet to materialize despite plans to establish a military ombudsman institution.

The 211th Brigade, specializing in pontoon crossings and fortifications rather than direct combat, is stationed away from the front lines. Due to its reduced combat risk, it is considered a privileged posting.

