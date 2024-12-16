Eng
Top Ukrainian drone commander warns ceasefire would only pause war with Russia

Ukraine’s leading drone warfare commander cautions against viewing potential ceasefire as war’s end, highlights drones’ crucial role in modern combat as artillery effectiveness depends on UAV support.
16/12/2024
The image shows Robert Brovdi, the commander of the Madiar’s Birds 414th Separate Regiment of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems.
Ukrainian Commander Robert Brovdi, also known as Madiar, emphasized that a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine would not signify the end of the war. Instead, it would likely be just a temporary halt in fighting, he told UkrInform in an interview.

Robert Brovdi is a commander of Ukraine’s renowned drone warfare unit, the “Madiar’s Birds” Regiment. It specializes in strike drone operations, electronic reconnaissance and warfare systems, remote mining with drones, patrol missions, and fire correction. Additionally, it produces specialized drone munitions in the tens of thousands for both its own use and other drone units.

According to Brovdi, if Ukraine openly signals its readiness for negotiations, it may appear as though its army has exhausted its resources and is willing to compromise on unfavorable terms. He expressed confidence in Ukraine’s strength and resilience, urging against false optimism about peace being imminent.

“I believe in our forces, in what we have. A halt is possible, but not the end. There should be no illusions,” emphasized the Ukrainian commander.

Regarding the debate on the role of drones versus artillery on the battlefield, Brovdi clarified that while artillery remains essential, it heavily relies on drones for accurate targeting. Artillery units, especially those conducting high-volume operations with worn-out barrels and limited precision, need the “eyes” provided by drones to operate effectively, particularly in challenging conditions like fog.

Brovdi highlighted the limitations of artillery due to resource constraints, such as insufficient ammunition and overused equipment. These issues allow the Russians to conduct more successful assaults. To counter Russian attacks, he stressed the importance of deploying drones for tasks such as remote mining, 24/7 reconnaissance, and precision strikes.

While he acknowledged that artillery is still significant—referring to it as the “god of war” in 2022–2023—it is clear that drones have overtaken artillery in many aspects due to their adaptability and precision in modern combat scenarios.

In summary, Brovdi underscored the complementary roles of drones and artillery while advocating for greater reliance on drones to maintain an edge in the ongoing war.

