Ukrainian Parliament passes multiple citizenship bill in first reading

If adopted in the final vote, the bill would allow Ukrainians to have dual citizenship, which is particularly relevant for Ukrainian diaspora.
byBohdan Ben
17/12/2024
2 minute read
ukrainians
Illustrative photo. Credit: Visit Ukraine
The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, has passed the first reading of a bill allowing multiple citizenship, with 247 lawmakers voting in favor of the legislation on 17 December 2024, according to Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The bill, initially submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in August, aims to establish a framework for multiple citizenship in Ukraine while setting clear restrictions on who can qualify.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the bill will undergo further revisions before its second reading, incorporating suggestions from organizations including the Ukrainian World Congress. In a separate vote, 150 MPs supported requesting a Constitutional Court opinion on the legislation.

The proposed law would allow multiple citizenship in several specific cases:

  • Children acquiring dual citizenship at birth
  • Ukrainian children gaining second citizenship through foreign adoption
  • Automatic acquisition of second citizenship through marriage to a foreign citizen
  • Automatic acquisition of foreign citizenship by an adult Ukrainian citizen due to the application of another country’s citizenship laws
  • Simplified acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship for foreigners who are citizens of countries included in the list of those eligible for simplified citizenship procedures
  • Ukrainians acquiring citizenship of countries that offer simplified procedures to Ukrainian citizens

Importantly, the law explicitly prohibits multiple citizenship for Russian citizens or citizens of any country that does not recognize Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The legislation aims to facilitate the return of Ukrainians who left the country due to the war while allowing them to maintain any additional citizenships they may have acquired. It also seeks to expand opportunities for certain categories of foreigners and stateless persons to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

