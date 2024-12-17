Ukraine thwarts Russian snow-covered assault, destroys four armored vehicles on Kharkiv front

The situation on the Kharkiv front remains difficult but under control by Ukrainian forces, says Yevhen Romanov, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, according to Ukrinform.

Russia remains persistent in its attempts to advance in Kharkiv Oblast, particularly around areas like Kucheryvka. Localized attacks also continue, particularly near Lyman and Lozova. Russian assaults have led to civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. The recent shelling of Kupiansk killed two civilians, Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, reported on 17 December.

“Over the past day, the Russians made three attempts to attack Ukrainian defenders. Additionally, they launched 45 kamikaze drone strikes and 300 times shelled Ukrainian positions,” Romanov said.

He reports that during the past day, Russian losses amounted to 52 personnel. Moscow troops also lost four armored fighting vehicles, ten cars, three pieces of specialized equipment, and 25 drones. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 55 personnel shelters and one ammunition depot.

Romanov has also said that the latest Russian assault on Ukrainian positions on 16 December was unsuccessful.

“The Russians tried to advance, but their efforts resulted in the destruction of four armored vehicles and ten cars. Camouflaging their movement under rain, snow, and unmanned aerial vehicle coverage, they attempted to approach us. However, they were promptly detected and eliminated before reaching the defensive line,” he noted.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Khartia 13th National Guard Brigade said it conducted its first fully robotic operation against Russian forces on the Kharkiv front at the beginning of December.

Kyiv forces used dozens of ground-based, aerial drones and robotic systems operating simultaneously, all coordinated from a conditional second line by dispersed crews to attack the occupiers.

