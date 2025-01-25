Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1065: Putin wants to meet with Trump, who calls Zelenskyy “no angel”

Exclusives

War wounds doomed them to unemployment. Then they sparked Ukraine’s economic boom. Cast aside by employers, Ukraine’s wounded veterans and war widows drive nation’s small business boom, healing both the economy and their own battle scars.

Military

Russians threaten to encircle strategic Velyka Novosilka as troops film from village center. Russian infantry have seized parts of central streets in this key hub linking three Ukrainian regions, as Kyiv reports “dynamic and difficult” conditions.

Frontline report: Breaking Russian lines tactical victory at Kotlyne. Proximity to Pokrovsk allowed Ukrainian commanders to marshal forces undetected, preparing a counteroffensive.

Frontline report: Russians lose 400-km radar in Ukrainian drone strike spree. Over a few days, Ukrainian drones hit oil depots in Russia’s Voronezh, Kaluga, and Tula oblasts, and destroyed a Nebo-SVU radar, crippling Moscow’s logistics.

Ukraine’s Kursk operation signals hope for more victories, says Syrskyi. Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi has emphasized the need for Ukraine to prepare for future offensives, drawing lessons from the ongoing Kursk operation.

As of 24 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 825320 (+1500)

Tanks: 9850 (+2)

APV: 20497 (+11)

Artillery systems: 22256 (+39)

MLRS: 1262 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1050

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 23111 (+51)

Cruise missiles : 3051

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 34905 (+87)

Special equipment” 3715 (+1)

Intelligence and technology

Russia acquires European and Chinese machine tools worth $ 18 billion to sustain war production. European manufacturers’ subsidiaries in Turkiye and Asia help Russia maintain weapons production capability despite sanctions targeting critical machine tools.

The Telegraph: Ukraine’s new $ 250,000 naval drone carriers strike Russians by sea and air. Remote-controlled vessels that cost less than a luxury car transform naval warfare as Ukraine deploys boats that launch their own fleet of aerial drones.

Ukraine’s new Poseidon drones operate beyond Russian air defense range. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry approves Poseidon drones with 150km range, Israeli optics, and electronic warfare systems for reconnaissance and artillery guidance missions.

US reportedly develops advanced missile-bomb for Ukraine with 463 km range. With production set to begin by 2026, the project involves collaboration between the US, Ukraine, Denmark, and the Netherlands, although the high cost of the system remains a significant challenge.

International

Europe presses Trump to commit US troops for Ukraine peacekeeping plan, Bloomberg reports. European allies warn that any credible Ukraine peacekeeping mission needs US troops, with a total of 150,000 personnel estimated for stability.

Barbados and Panama to remove flags from 114 Russian shadow fleet tankers. Following January 2025 sanctions, Russian vessels are seeking new registrations, with some moving from Barbados to flags like Tanzania and São Tomé.

Polish FM Sikorski: Russia’s military defeats historically sparked reforms. Polish Foreign Minister cites three historical cases where Russian military losses triggered internal reforms, suggesting Ukraine’s victory could benefit both nations.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian drone attack kills three people in Kyiv Oblast, debris partially destroy ten-storey building.

Black Sea needs 20-year recovery from Russian tanker oil spill as contamination spreads. Two Russian tankers spill 4,000 tons of fuel oil causing $14 billion environmental damage in Black Sea, with contamination spreading to Ukrainian waters.

Ukraine returns bodies of 757 fallen defenders. The Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War completed a significant repatriation mission across six different war zones.

Political and legal developments

“We really should meet,” Putin says as Trump threatens new sanctions over Ukraine. Vladimir Putin said he’s ready to meet Donald Trump to discuss the war in Ukraine, following Trump’s threat of new sanctions and tariffs if Russia’s aggression continues.

The Times: Trump’s peace deal to let Russia rebuild for next war, says British lieutenant general. British and US generals warn Trump’s proposed Ukraine peace deal could enable Russian military rebuilding and closer cooperation with “axis of aggressors” amid NATO equipment shortages.

