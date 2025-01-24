Russia acquires European and Chinese machine tools worth $ 18 billion to sustain war production

Russia has procured $18 billion worth of machine tools for weapons production from Europe and China, according to a report by Ukraine’s Economic Security Council.

Since 2023, the sanctions coalition has intensified efforts to block Russia’s access to computer numerical control (CNC) machines. The EU imposed strict bans on the export and re-export of such equipment to Russia. However, these restrictions do not fully cover the activities of European manufacturers’ subsidiaries operating in third countries like Turkiye, China, India, and Malaysia. As a result, Moscow acquired at least 57 CNC machines worth over $26.5 million from European subsidiaries, along with components and consumables valued at more than $9.5 million.

Before its all-out war against Ukraine, Russia relied on imports for 70–90% of its CNC machines, with an even higher dependence of 80–95% for original components.

The top suppliers of CNC machines to Russia were:

China : Over 62% of total deliveries, worth $2.6 billion

: Over 62% of total deliveries, worth $2.6 billion Taiwan : 8.9%, worth $371 million

: 8.9%, worth $371 million South Korea: 5.47%, worth $228 million

European manufacturers accounted for nearly 10% of Russia’s imports, delivering over 10,000 CNC machines valued at $405 million, including:

Italy : 4,459 machines worth $168.8 million

: 4,459 machines worth $168.8 million Germany: 2,849 machines worth $139.9 million

Russia also imported machine components and consumables worth over $14 billion. While $7 billion came from China, Europe contributed significantly:

Switzerland : Over 20% of components, valued at $2.6 billion

: Over 20% of components, valued at $2.6 billion Germany: 3.5%, worth $500 million

The report noted that the Istanbul branch of Germany’s Emag Salach GmbH produced at least 17 CNC machines worth $14.7 million, later exported to Russia. This equipment is used in Russian military plants, including the Titan-Barricades Scientific and Production Center, which manufactures ballistic missile launchers and artillery components.

Other European brands, such as Trumpf, DMG Mori, Chiron, Grob, Schneider Electric, and Siemens, were also identified as sources of equipment for Russia’s defense sector.

Read also: