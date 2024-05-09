Russo-Ukrainian war, day 805: Russian strikes devastate Ukraine’s power grid, it struggles despite EU imports

Exclusive

Ukraine now has drones rescuing fallen drones from hazardous battlefields. In a remarkable display of ingenuity, a Ukrainian unit is now using drones equipped with ropes and grappling hooks to retrieve fallen drones from minefields and enemy-controlled areas, reducing the risk to soldiers’ lives.

Record Ukrainian Easter amid Russian threat. PHOTO REPORT. Easter celebrations in Lviv served not only as a respite from the hardships of war but also as a powerful manifestation of the very Ukrainian identity that Russia seeks to erase.

Military

Ministry of Energy: Russian massive attack hit power facilities in six oblasts overnight, injuring at least 3 people. Areas hit include Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk & Vinnytsia. Energy Minister Halushchenko says consequences are being assessed as workers respond

Russia attacks Kharkiv, injuring three boys who were playing football on sports ground. In total, Russian attack on 8 May injured five people, including a 55-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman.

Russian proxy reports ATACMS missile hit on Luhansk oil depot. Power lines & gas pipelines damaged. At least 5 people reportedly injured.

Ukrainian military stopped a Russian sabotage group in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukraine’s military successfully disrupted an attempt by a Russian sabotage group to infiltrate the country in the area of Pylna village, Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine legalizes mobilization of prisoners, mirroring Russian practice. Russia was previously the sole country widely conscripting prisoners to Ukraine’s front lines, a practice Wagner group began in 2022 without changing Russian laws.

Frontline report: Ukrainians withdrew from Novomykhailivka after destroying 314 pieces of Russian armor. After months of intense fighting, Ukrainian forces withdrew from Novomykhailivka days ago, having destroyed 314 Russian tanks/AFVs, inflicting devastating losses on Russian troops.

As of 08 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 477430 (+970) Tanks: 7418 (+13) APV: 14246 (+19) Artillery systems: 12317 (+30) MLRS: 1057 Anti-aircraft systems: 792 Aircraft: 349 Helicopters: 325 UAV: 9728 (+11) Cruise missiles : 2151 (+2) Warships/boats: 26 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 16549 (+40)



Intelligence and technology

British Defense Ministry: Russian forces adapt Kh-101 missile for “greater effect”. British intelligence has assessed the Russian military’s modification of its premier Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile as a concerning development.

ISW: Russia purchases aircraft equipment worth $500 mn, circumventing sanctions. Russia’s aircraft manufacturer Yakovlev circumvented sanctions, procuring $500M worth of components for military aviation equipment since 2022, incl. radar & controllers.

International

In rare outreach, Zelenskyy invites Hungary’s Orban to Global Peace Summit on Ukraine. Orban has openly opposed military aid to Kyiv while obstructing Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration bids.

Greek PM Mitsotakis: No S-300 or Patriot systems for Ukraine, despite requests. As Russian strikes intensify, Kyiv urges Western partners to supply more air defense systems, especially Patriot missiles.

Romania open to discussions on sending Patriot system to Ukraine. Romanian President Iohannis is open to providing Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system, pending a review by Romania’s Supreme Defense Council to ensure it doesn’t compromise national air defenses.

Lithuania ready to deploy training troops in Ukraine, no Kyiv request yet, PM says. Lithuania PM says she has parliamentary permission to deploy training troops to Ukraine, but is awaiting Kyiv’s request, while ignoring possible Russian threats.

Ukrainian NGOs voice support for Georgians protesting “Russian-style” foreign agents law. Ukrainian NGOs express solidarity with massive protests in Georgia against a Russian-style “foreign agents” law targeting civil society. They warn the law pushed by the ruling pro-Russian party risks establishing a dictatorship & derailing EU integration.

Humanitarian and social impact

Major Russian strike cripples Ukraine’s power grid, European imports insufficient. Ukrainian system has a finite capacity for processing foreign electricity, making it hard to expand imports to meet demand.

Ukraine imposes power cuts for businesses amid Russian strikes. The restrictions will be in effect from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM each day.

Political and legal developments

EU agrees to use profits from frozen Russia’s assets to support Ukraine. However, Kyiv seeks confiscation of the full $210B sum.

EU lacks consensus to stop recognizing Putin as Russian “president”. The European Union has clarified its stance on recognizing Vladimir Putin as the president of Russia.

