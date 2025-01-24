Ukraine’s new Poseidon drones operate beyond Russian air defense range

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reports that the country has approved domestically produced Poseidon unmanned aerial vehicles for its armed forces.

In 2024, Ukraine authorized the use of over 1,300 types of weapons and military equipment, nearly 75% of which were developed domestically.

According to the Defense Ministry, a Poseidon system is equipped with electric engines and a modern navigation system.

It operates reliably in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +45°C and in strong winds, with a battery life enabling several hours of continuous operation.

“The unmanned aerial vehicles’ operational altitude places them beyond the reach of many enemy air defense systems,” said Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klymenkov.

Militarnyi analysts examined a system’s image published on the Defense Ministry’s website and identified it as the H10 Poseidon from the Ukrainian company Swarmly.

They have been in service with Ukrainian forces since summer 2022, aiding in the fight against Russian occupiers.

The H10 Poseidon Mk II is designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, and fire correction, including for artillery.

Key specifications include an operational range of up to 150 kilometers, a cruising altitude of up to 4,000 meters, and a speed of 75 km/h. They are equipped with electronic warfare countermeasures, Israeli optics with 40x zoom, and thermal imaging cameras.

The unmanned aerial features an electric motor with a pusher propeller and four fixed electric motors for vertical takeoff and landing.

