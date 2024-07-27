Media: Ukrainian drones strike Russian TU-22M3 bomber 1,800 km from front

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reportedly conducted multiple strikes deep inside Russian territory on 27 July. A GUR source told “Ukrainska Pravda” that a Russian TU-22M3 long-range supersonic bomber was damaged at the Olenya military airfield near Olenegorsk, 1,800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The Olenya base, located in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast, has been used for Tu-95 and Tu-22 missile strikes against Ukraine since the war’s start.

A second source, speaking to New Voice outlet, corroborated the Ukrainian strike on the Russian bomber.

The same night, Ukrainian drones allegedly hit an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan and attacked two more airfields: Engels in Saratov Oblast and Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast. Results of these strikes are still being assessed.

Earlier reports confirmed explosions near Dyagilevo airfield, home to the 43rd Center for Combat Use and Retraining of Flight Personnel with Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 aircraft. Local authorities acknowledged a drone attack but claimed no damage occurred.

