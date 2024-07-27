Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Media: Ukrainian drones strike Russian TU-22M3 bomber 1,800 km from front

Russian bombers at Olenya airbase in Murmansk Oblast have launched missile strikes on Ukraine since the full-scale war began.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
27/07/2024
1 minute read
Media: Ukrainian drones strike Russian TU-22M3 bomber 1,800 km from front
Russian TU-22M3 bomber. Photo: Depositphotos
Media: Ukrainian drones strike Russian TU-22M3 bomber 1,800 km from front

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reportedly conducted multiple strikes deep inside Russian territory on 27 July. A GUR source told “Ukrainska Pravda” that a Russian TU-22M3 long-range supersonic bomber was damaged at the Olenya military airfield near Olenegorsk, 1,800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The Olenya base, located in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast, has been used for Tu-95 and Tu-22 missile strikes against Ukraine since the war’s start.

A second source, speaking to New Voice outlet, corroborated the Ukrainian strike on the Russian bomber.

The same night, Ukrainian drones allegedly hit an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan and attacked two more airfields: Engels in Saratov Oblast and Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast. Results of these strikes are still being assessed.

Earlier reports confirmed explosions near Dyagilevo airfield, home to the 43rd Center for Combat Use and Retraining of Flight Personnel with Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 aircraft. Local authorities acknowledged a drone attack but claimed no damage occurred.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts