F-16 jets to be operational in Ukraine by 2024, says Ukrainian diplomat

Ukraine is currently working to increase the number of pilot training sessions on F-16 aircraft and prepare support personnel for the fighter jets, said Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, according to UkrInform.

The Ukrainian diplomat made these claims at a press conference after being asked what part of the US military aid package might be delivered to Ukraine soon.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Syrskyi, stated that the F-16 aircraft would strengthen Ukraine’s air defense but would have certain limitations. The fighter jets must stay more than 40 kilometers away from the front lines due to the risk of being downed by Russian forces.

F-16 fighter jets will assist Ukraine’s Defense Forces in intercepting Russian cruise missiles and accurately strike ground targets, according to The Guardian. According to Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova, Ukraine will see aircraft on the battlefield this year.

“This capability (F-16 aircraft) will be ours in 2024, and it will be used on the battlefield. We are now working on rapidly increasing the number of training sessions, increasing the preparation of support personnel, and, of course, accelerating the delivery of the aircraft,” said the Ukrainian diplomat.

The official assured that “the coming months will show a significant increase” in the supply of weapons to the front and air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities. In particular, diplomats are working on providing Ukraine with artillery shells, while the country holds talks with its allies on more Patriot and NASAMS systems.

