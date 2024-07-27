Eng
Russian shelling leaves teen dead in Ukrainian border town Hlukhiv

Russians used multiple rocket launchers – a method prohibited by international law.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
27/07/2024
1 minute read
Russian shelling leaves teen dead in Ukrainian border town Hlukhiv
Aftermath of Russian strike on Ukrainian border town Hlukhiv, Sumy Oblast, 27 July 2024. Photo: Sumy regional prosecutor’s office
Russian shelling leaves teen dead in Ukrainian border town Hlukhiv

Russian forces launched a devastating attack on Hlukhiv, a border town in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, as reported by the regional prosecutor’s office. The assault, occurring at 12:40 PM, targeted the town center using multiple rocket launcher systems, a method prohibited by international law.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of daily shelling by Russian forces across Ukrainian regions, with border areas in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts bearing the brunt of these attacks.

“The shelling resulted in injuries to 13 civilians, including seven children. Tragically, a 14-year-old boy later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital,” the statement reads.

Oleksiy Tkachenko, the Deputy Mayor of Hlukhiv, later clarified that 14 people were affected by the attack. He also confirmed three additional victims in critical condition.

“They struck when people were out living their lives—children playing, adults running errands, walking, or driving,” Tkachenko told the local outlet Hlukhiv.City. “The shells, identified as fragmentation munitions, were clearly aimed at inflicting maximum civilian casualties.”

Twelve explosions were recorded, damaging apartment buildings, private homes, an educational institution, a store, and vehicles. While the attack affected gas and electrical networks, the damage was minimal, with both services remaining operational in the city.

Read more:

