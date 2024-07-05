YouTube blocks channels of pro-Russian artists sanctioned by EU

YouTube blocked the channels of several Russian singers and artists who actively support Russia’s war in Ukraine, including Shaman, Grigory Leps, Polina Gagarina, Oleg Gazmanov, and Yulia Chicherina, Nikolay Rastorguev, and others, according to LRT.

These Russian artists openly support Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and promote Russian propaganda.

This happened after the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission (LRTK) reached out to representatives of Google and YouTube, demanding immediate action to remove the official YouTube accounts of Russian singers, actors, and TV show hosts included in the European Union sanctions list.

The EU’s 14th package of sanctions in June targeted individuals and entities considered responsible for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine following Russia’s aggression.

LRTK noted that some of these sanctioned individuals actively use YouTube, gaining popularity, financial benefits, and a platform to spread Russian propaganda through their official accounts with numerous subscribers, videos, and views.

However, the blocking of the propagandist musicians’ content on YouTube is not complete, as their songs can still be found reposted on other accounts.

The LRTK pointed out that under the Law on International Sanctions of the Republic of Lithuania, legal entities violating international sanctions may face fines of up to € 50,000 ($54 106) or higher if the violation persists.

Earlier, the world’s largest music streaming service, Spotify, also removed the pages of these performers from its platform.

