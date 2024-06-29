Eng
ISW: Ukrainian forces recaptured positions in northern Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces made no significant progress there since 12 June.
Yevheniia Martyniuk
29/06/2024
Dozens of Russian soldiers trapped in Kharkiv's Vovchansk factory
Vovchansk. Kharkiv Oblast, May 2024. Photo: libkos via Instagram
Ukrainian forces recaptured positions in northern Kharkiv Oblast amid ongoing fighting, according to the Instatute of the Study of War (ISW).

“Geolocated footage published on June 28 indicates that Ukrainian forces recently advanced within central Vovchansk (northeast of Kharkiv City) along Heroiv Chornobylia Street,” the report states.

ISW also cited Ukrainian drone battalion commander Yurii Fedorenko, who reported that the situation in northern Kharkiv Oblast has stabilized, with Russian forces making no significant progress since around 12 June.

However, fighting continues near and within Vovchansk. Despite heavy losses, Russian forces are quickly replenishing their numbers. The Russian Phoenix Battalion is reportedly attempting remote mining operations in the area.

ISW considers Ukrainian reports of the Russian 83rd Airborne Brigade’s near-total destruction in the Kharkiv direction to be exaggerated. The analysts note that elements of this brigade were observed operating near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on 11 June, making it unlikely the unit has been completely destroyed.

