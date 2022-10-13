Spain plans to provide four Hawk air defense system to Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

Spain plans to provide four launchers of the Hawk air defense system to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a briefing after the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

“NATO Allies provide Ukraine with advanced systems, including artillery, air defence and armoured vehicles. And I welcome today’s announcement by Spain of four Hawk missile launchers to bolster Ukraine’s air defences – in addition to what Allies have provided in recent days. I thank Allies for their significant contributions, and I call on them to continue to step up their support,” the NATO Secretary General said.