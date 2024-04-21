Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

New York ballet bala drops Russian Mariinsky theater artists after “bloody tutu” protest

The organizers of the Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition have removed Russian Mariinsky Theater dancers from their 25th anniversary gala in New York, following a poignant protest by the Ukrainian community.
byAlya Shandra
21/04/2024
1 minute read
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
New York ballet bala drops Russian Mariinsky theater artists after “bloody tutu” protest

The participation of ballet artists from the Russian Mariinsky Theater in a gala concert dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition, scheduled for April 18 and 19 in New York, has been cancelled, according to Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

Amid Russia’s war, calls to cancel Russian artists have intensified. However, most Russian performers still tour freely, despite many of them being vocal supporters of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Markarova emphasized that this decision was made thanks to a protest action by Ukrainians near the David H. Koch Theater in New York. The protest by the Ukrainian diaspora took place on April 19 in the form of a performance, with Ukrainian women wearing bloodstained ballet tutus.

Other protesters carried placards displaying photos of Ukrainian artists killed by Russia, as well as images of Russian ballerinas who had posed in a photoshoot with Russian military personnel.

cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov
cancel Russian culture aggression putin artist ballet
Protest against participation of Russian Mariinsky Theater artists in New York. 19 April 2024. Credit: Alex Buzunov

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here