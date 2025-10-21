Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy announces reforms to build strong aerial shield and produce half Ukraine’s own weapons by 2025

Kyiv shifts the financial burden from donors to domestic capability.
byOlena Mukhina
21/10/2025
2 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Rustem Umerov on 21 October 2025. Image by Zelenskiy Telegram channel
Zelenskyy announces reforms to build strong aerial shield and produce half Ukraine’s own weapons by 2025

Ukraine sets clear goals. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked Ukrainian military leadership with producing at least half of all weapons supplied to the frontlines by the end of 2025.

He also announced a transformation of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) apparatus, aimed at strengthening efforts in this direction.

The resident shared these updates following a meeting with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, outlining three key priorities of Ukraine’s defense policy.

Combat aviation becomes Ukraine’s strategic backbone

The top priority, Zelenskyy said, is strengthening the Ukrainian Air Forces.

“This is part of a strategy to create strong Air Forces capable of guaranteeing our state’s long-term security,” Zelenskyy stated.

New defense agreements are being prepared to expand the capabilities of Ukraine’s combat aviation.

Diplomacy and defense needs remain a critical front

The second priority is active diplomacy and aligning Ukraine’s defense requirements with international partners.

This week, meetings are planned with leaders of the European community and the Coalition of the Willing, where Ukraine will present an updated list of requests, including:

  • air defense systems;
  • the contents of defense support packages;
  • equipment for restoring energy infrastructure after strikes;
  • coordination of sanctions policy.

NSDC restructuring aims to boost defense industry efficiency

The third priority focuses on strengthening the defense-industrial component and preparing for upcoming NSDC sessions.

“To fully meet defense needs, a transformation of the NSDC apparatus will be carried out,” Zelenskyy said.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!