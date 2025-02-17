Zelenskyy rejects to recognize US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia excluding Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv was not informed about and will not recognize planned negotiations between US and Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia since there will be no Ukrainian representatives present, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

This announcement comes after Trump had a “lengthy and highly productive” phone call with Putin and after that with Zelenskyy to discuss the end of war in Ukraine. Putin extended an invitation for Trump to visit Moscow, while Trump also suggested him a meeting in Saudi Arabia.

“Ukraine considers any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine as having no result,” Zelenskyy told journalists on 17 February, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

While acknowledging the right of the US and Russia to conduct bilateral discussions, Zelenskyy noted that his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia is unrelated to these negotiations. He plans to discuss the matter with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

Presidential Office Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak supported Ukraine’s position, stating there is currently “nothing to discuss” at the negotiating table.

The talks between US and Russia, scheduled for 18 February, will include Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Presidential Advisor Yuri Ushakov from the Russian side, as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Reuters reports that Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, will also attend.

After the full-scale invasion began, Dmitriev was sanctioned by the United States and a number of other major countries.

The US delegation will comprise Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and White House Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation between the countries.

