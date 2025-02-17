Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy rejects to recognize US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia excluding Ukraine

“Ukraine considers any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine as having no result,” the Ukrainian President told journalists.
byVira Kravchuk
17/02/2025
2 minute read
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin before their one-on-one (with translators only) meeting in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018 (Image: kremlin.ru)
Illustrative image. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin before their one-on-one (with translators only) meeting in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018 (Image: kremlin.ru)
Zelenskyy rejects to recognize US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia excluding Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv was not informed about and will not recognize planned negotiations between US and Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia since there will be no Ukrainian representatives present, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

This announcement comes after Trump had a “lengthy and highly productive” phone call with Putin and after that with Zelenskyy to discuss the end of war in Ukraine. Putin extended an invitation for Trump to visit Moscow, while Trump also suggested him a meeting in Saudi Arabia.

“Ukraine considers any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine as having no result,” Zelenskyy told journalists on 17 February, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

While acknowledging the right of the US and Russia to conduct bilateral discussions, Zelenskyy noted that his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia is unrelated to these negotiations. He plans to discuss the matter with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

Presidential Office Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak supported Ukraine’s position, stating there is currently “nothing to discuss” at the negotiating table.

The talks between US and Russia, scheduled for 18 February, will include Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Presidential Advisor Yuri Ushakov from the Russian side, as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Reuters reports that Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, will also attend.

After the full-scale invasion began, Dmitriev was sanctioned by the United States and a number of other major countries.

The US delegation will comprise Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and White House Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation between the countries.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!