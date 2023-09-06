Iohannis on drone fragments: if Russian origin confirmed, it represents a grave violation of Romania’s territorial integrity

Romania is ramping up its airspace defense after the recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports along the Danube and the falling debris from “Shahed” drones on Romanian territory. However, the exact origin of the debris remains unconfirmed.

Romanian Ministry of Defense spokesperson, Constantin Spinu, reported that investigative teams had found fragments that may be from a drone. Laboratory tests will determine their origin.

Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, visited the border regions near Ukraine and reiterated concerns about the found fragments. It is unclear whether they result from the recent Russian attack on Izmail or earlier incidents.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has requested an “urgent and professional investigation” regarding the drone fragments found on Romanian territory. In response to this discovery, he stated that “if it is confirmed that these elements originate from a Russian drone, such a situation would be entirely unacceptable.”

“I want to refer to the latest information, provided by the Ministry of National Defense, concerning the identification of components that may be related to drones on Romanian territory, near the border with Ukraine.” President Iohannis continued by emphasizing the gravity of the situation:

“In case it is confirmed that these elements come from a Russian drone, such a situation would be completely inadmissible and a serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as a NATO ally. As I have mentioned before, these attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which constitute war crimes, are taking place very close to Romania’s border. However, we are vigilant and in constant contact with our NATO allies. I reiterate: within NATO, we are very well defended, and Romania benefits from extremely strong security guarantees, the strongest in our history.”

Spinu emphasized that Romania is taking all necessary steps to enhance its technical capabilities, monitor the situation near Ukrainian ports, and secure its airspace.

In related events, Ukraine claimed that Russian drones fell on Romanian territory during an attack on Ukrainian ports on September 4th. Romania initially denied this, but later, metallic debris was found near the village of Plauru, bordering Izmail. Investigations are ongoing.