Ukraine says Russian Shahed drones fell, exploded on Romanian territory, Romania denies report (updated)

During a Russian overnight Shahed drone attack on Ukraine on 4 September, some drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, said.

“According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, last night, during a massive Russian attack near the port of Izmail, Russian Shaheds fell and detonated on Romanian territory,” Nikolenko wrote on his Facebook.

“This is yet another confirmation that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to Ukraine’s security but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states.”

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of 4 September, the Russian army launched 32 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 23 drones. Enterprises, infrastructure facilities, and warehouses were hit.

On 10 February 2023, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated that two Russian missiles violated the airspace of Moldova and Romania.

Moldova’s Defense Ministry reported that a missile crossed the country’s airspace, not specifically mentioning that it was Russian. Romania denied the violation.

Update. The Romanian Ministry of Defense denies the information of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the fall of Russian Shahed drones on the territory of Romania.

“The drone attacks conducted by the Russian Federation did not pose any direct military threats against our national territory or Romania’s territorial waters,” the Romanian MoD statement says.

