Ukraine starts production of 500 km range drones  

Ukraine has started mass production of Rubaka drones with a range of 500 km. Rubaka is a unique kamikaze drone in its design with an inertial guidance system and is intended to strike predetermined targets
byIryna Voichuk
02/08/2023
1 minute read
rubaka drone
Rubaka drone. Screenshot from the video by Vladyslav Shevchenko/IG
Footage showing a new Ukrainian kamikaze drone with a range of 500 km was published by actor Vladyslav Shevchenko, who is holding a $270,000 fundraiser to purchase Rubaka drones for Ukraine’s intelligence.

Rubaka is the world’s first drone with a propeller propulsion system located in the front of the fuselage rather than in the rear.

rubaka drone
Rubaka drone. Screenshot from the video by Vladyslav Shevchenko/IG

This decision was probably due to the peculiarity of the engine for small aircraft, which is clearly used on such a kamikaze drone, Defense Express concluded.

In addition, the Rubaka drone does not have an optical-electronic station, which may mean that this aircraft is designed to hit targets with known coordinates and has an inertial guidance system.

It also has an air pressure sensor in the right wing tip, which confirms the use of this particular guidance system.

The cost of one drone is approximately $15,000.

Earlier, Ukrainian volunteers collecting donations for the army, Serhiy Prytula and Serhiy Sternenko, showed kamikaze drones that are being used to attack strategic sites in Moscow.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
