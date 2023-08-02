Ukraine starts production of 500 km range drones  

Footage showing a new Ukrainian kamikaze drone with a range of 500 km was published by actor Vladyslav Shevchenko, who is holding a $270,000 fundraiser to purchase Rubaka drones for Ukraine’s intelligence.

Rubaka is the world’s first drone with a propeller propulsion system located in the front of the fuselage rather than in the rear.

This decision was probably due to the peculiarity of the engine for small aircraft, which is clearly used on such a kamikaze drone, Defense Express concluded.

In addition, the Rubaka drone does not have an optical-electronic station, which may mean that this aircraft is designed to hit targets with known coordinates and has an inertial guidance system.

It also has an air pressure sensor in the right wing tip, which confirms the use of this particular guidance system.

The cost of one drone is approximately $15,000.

Earlier, Ukrainian volunteers collecting donations for the army, Serhiy Prytula and Serhiy Sternenko, showed kamikaze drones that are being used to attack strategic sites in Moscow.

Read also: