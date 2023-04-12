Four elderly people injured in Russian artillery strike on residential areas in Nikopol

Nikopol

The aftermath of the Russian artillery strike in Nikopol, southeastern Ukraine.
Credit: Serhii Lysak/Telegram. 

Latest news Ukraine

Russian artillery strike damaged residential buildings and injured four people in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, southeastern Ukraine), Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration, reported.

Nikopol

The aftermath of the Russian artillery strike in Nikopol, southeastern Ukraine.
Credit: Serhii Lysak/Telegram.

Rescuers pulled out a 72-year-old man and a woman from the rubble and hospitalized them, Lysak said. Two more elderly people got slightly wounded: an 87-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman.

Artillery shells damaged 13 private houses, two outbuildings, and a car in the town of Nikopol. The rescue operation is ongoing. More people may be trapped under the rubble.

Related:

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags