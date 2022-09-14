Denmark to train Ukrainian troops on Danish soil

Denmark will train Ukrainian troops on its soil, Defence Minister Morten Bodskov told Danish news agency Ritzau during a visit to Kyiv, Barrons reported.



“There will be training in Denmark. I cannot give more details but the Ukrainian army will be training in Denmark,” Defence Minister Morten Bodskov told Danish news agency Ritzau during a visit to Kyiv.

The Minister added that Denmark has “many years of experience in training Ukrainian defense.” This was the case, for example, in Ukraine from 2015 until the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022.

The country has promised to send 130 instructors to the British program currently training 10,000 Ukrainian recruits in the UK. The announcement of training Ukrainian soldiers at home is an increase of the European Union and NATO member country’s support for Ukraine.