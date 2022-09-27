Denmark to fund investigations into war crimes in Ukraine

Danish Foreign Affairs Minister Jeppe Kofod has announced the creation of a Danish-led project to investigate and document Russian war crimes in Ukraine, The Copenhagen Post reported.

“Right from the start of the invasion, it has been a Danish priority that those responsible for the atrocities are held accountable. I am proud that with this project we can now, from the Danish side, help to ensure that evidence is collected for the investigation. It is absolutely essential to conduct trials and ultimately get the criminals convicted,” Kofod stated.