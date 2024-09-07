None of Russia’s 67 Shahed drones managed to hit during overnight attack on Ukraine

At night on 7 September 2024, Russia launched the attack from multiple launch sites, including Russia’s Kursk and Yeysk regions, as well as occupied Crimea. Ukrainian radiotechnical troops detected and tracked all 67 Shahed drones as they entered the country’s airspace.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine with drones almost daily, using missiles to amplify attacks from time to time.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 58 out of 67 enemy drones were shot down. Of the remaining few, six reportedly left Ukrainian-controlled airspace, heading towards Russia, Belarus, and temporarily occupied Luhansk. Three more drones were lost over Ukrainian territory under the influences of electronic warfare.

In Kyiv, debris from intercepted drones was found near several government buildings, including the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). Officials stated that no damage was sustained to the parliament building.

One incident involved drone debris falling into a residential courtyard in the Pechersk district, causing a small fire covering approximately 10 square meters. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene. Another piece of debris landed on the territory of a kindergarten in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, not wounding anyone.

Despite the scale of the attack, there were no reported casualties or significant damage to infrastructure.

