Abrams tank repair center to open in Poland

An M1 Abrams tank. Photo by Spc. Kevin Brown/DVIDS

On 26 June, the Polish arms concern Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) signed a cooperation agreement with the US company General Dynamics, under which a US-made Abrams tank maintenance center will open in Poznan.

The cooperation agreement was concluded during the Abrams Suppliers conference, organized jointly by General Dynamics and the Poznan company Wojskowy Zakłady Motoryzacyjne, a part of the PGZ concern.

“In the long term, the center’s potential will also be available to US military units stationed in Poland and other European countries,” PGZ announced.

Last year, Poland purchased 250 Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 main battle tanks with related equipment, logistics, and training packages. The first Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tanks are due to arrive by the end of 2024, and the rest will be delivered by the end of 2026.

The Polish Ministry of Defense has signed another contract for 116 Abrams M1A1 tanks along with related equipment, logistics, and training packages, which will be operated at the center in Poznan.

The US plans to donate 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which will arrive in Ukraine later this year. According to a statement by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Ukraine is set to receive Abrams tanks by the start of the fall, aligning with the completion of training programs for Ukrainian troops on operating these machines.

Tags: Abrams, main battle tanks, military aid to Ukraine, Poland, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine, USA