According to the RTL/ntv trend barometer, 49 % of German citizens support allowing Ukrainian attacks with Western weapons on targets inside Russia, while 44 % oppose the idea.

Germany was hesitant to permit Ukraine to strike inside Russia, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying he saw no reason to expand the zone where Ukraine could employ German military aid. Later, he stated that Ukraine had a right “under international law” to defend itself against attacks on Kharkiv over the Russian border.

The poll highlights differences in opinion between East and West Germany. 52 % of West Germans favor permitting Ukraine to strike Russian bases using Western weapons, whereas 62 % of East Germans reject this notion, according to ntv.

It also indicates that supporters of The Greens and The Free Democratic Party (FDP) are the most likely to back the proposal, with 70 % of each party expressing their approval.

Conversely, 68 % of supporters of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) and 75 % of Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) adherents oppose the idea. Sahra Wagenknecht is known for opposing supplying weapons to Ukraine.

The market and opinion research institute Forsa surveyed on behalf of RTL Deutschland, which gathered data from 1,001 participants between 31 May and 3 June.

Earlier, the German government officially confirmed that it allows Ukraine to use German weapons for strikes on military facilities on the territory of Russia.

On 2 June, German Major General Christian Freudig also said that Ukraine could strike Russia with German-supplied Patriot air defense systems to protect Kharkiv Oblast, which borders Russia and faces relentless shelling.

The UK, Poland, Lithuania, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Czechia, France, and Finland believe Ukraine has a legitimate right to strike Russian territory in self-defense.

Meanwhile, Belgium and Italy remain opposed to Ukraine using Western arms to strike inside Russia itself.

