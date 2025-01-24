Ukrainian drones strike oil refinery in Ryazan, microelectronics plant in Bryansk

Ukrainian security forces conducted multiple drone strikes on strategic facilities in Russia overnight on January 24, targeting the Ryazan Oil Refinery, Ryazan Thermal Power Plant, and a military microelectronics plant in Bryansk, according to the General Staff of Ukraine.

Ukraine intensified its attacks on strategically important Russian military bases to undermine Russia’s war capabilities.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Special Operations Forces hit the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest with an annual processing capacity of 17 million tons.

“At least three storage tanks are currently on fire,” the General Staff reports.

Local residents reported “over 50 explosions” on social media. The drone attack also damaged a facility processing diesel fuel and aviation kerosene, according to Russian Telegram channels.

In Bryansk, the drone attack hit the Kremny EL microelectronics plant, which produces components for strategic weapons systems. In particular, parts for Topol-M and Bulava missile systems, S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, and combat aircraft electronics.

Kremny EL is one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. Some 94% of the enterprise’s production in 2017 was produced for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

ASTRA news agency reports the attack in Bryansk also damaged the regional Investigative Committee building and a business institute.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims it intercepted 121 drones across multiple oblasts, including “37 over Bryansk Oblast, 20 over Ryazan Oblast,” and others over Moscow and surrounding areas.

The Moscow Oblast was also attacked. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defense systems repelled the drone attack, and there were no casualties.

The Defense Ministry’s air defense forces in the Kolomna and Ramenskoye urban districts repelled drone attacks flying toward Moscow.

Read also: