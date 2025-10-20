Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

192 miners rescued from underground after massive Russian strike on Ukrainian coal mine

Russian forces struck a DTEK coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 19 October, trapping 192 miners underground before all were safely evacuated in the fourth major attack on the company’s coal facilities in two months.
byBenjamin Murdoch
20/10/2025
2 minute read
Fire at a DTEK coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a Russian attack on 19 October, 2025.
Fire at a DTEK coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a Russian attack on 19 October, 2025. Photo: DTEK
192 miners rescued from underground after massive Russian strike on Ukrainian coal mine

A Russian attack on a DTEK coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 19 October trapped 192 miners underground, according to the company.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest energy company, said this was the fourth large-scale Russian strike on its coal facilities in the past two months. The company said the attacks come just before the start of the heating season, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Evacuation efforts were immediately launched, and all miners were safely brought to the surface. No injuries were reported.

Russia has shelled DTEK's thermal power plants more than 200 times since the start of the full-scale invasion, with the company's facilities bearing the brunt of Moscow's systematic targeting of Ukraine's energy grid. 

The attacks have intensified ahead of the heating season, with Russia destroying 60% of Ukraine's gas production capacity in recent weeks and forcing rolling blackouts across multiple regions. 

These assaults are part of Moscow's fourth consecutive year of energy infrastructure targeting designed to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heating during the cold months.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts