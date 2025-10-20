192 miners rescued from underground after massive Russian strike on Ukrainian coal mine

A Russian attack on a DTEK coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 19 October trapped 192 miners underground, according to the company.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest energy company, said this was the fourth large-scale Russian strike on its coal facilities in the past two months. The company said the attacks come just before the start of the heating season, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Evacuation efforts were immediately launched, and all miners were safely brought to the surface. No injuries were reported.

Russia has shelled DTEK's thermal power plants more than 200 times since the start of the full-scale invasion, with the company's facilities bearing the brunt of Moscow's systematic targeting of Ukraine's energy grid.

The attacks have intensified ahead of the heating season, with Russia destroying 60% of Ukraine's gas production capacity in recent weeks and forcing rolling blackouts across multiple regions.

These assaults are part of Moscow's fourth consecutive year of energy infrastructure targeting designed to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heating during the cold months.