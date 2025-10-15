Russian terror strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid cause widespread power outages

Russia launched a terror strike on Ukraine's energy grid overnight on 15 October, hitting power facilities across multiple regions and causing widespread blackouts as winter approaches.

The systematic nighttime attacks on civilian infrastructure are designed to deprive Ukrainians of electricity and heating during cold months.

Air defense intercepts majority of attack drones

Russian forces deployed 113 strike drones during the overnight assault, including Shahed, Gerbera, and other unmanned aerial vehicle types, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense systems neutralized 86 drones across the north, south, and east of the country.

The military recorded 26 drone hits at 11 locations, along with falling debris from destroyed targets at one additional site.

Power facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast face extensive damage

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine bore the brunt of the attack, with air defense forces destroying 37 drones over the area. Despite interception efforts, multiple strikes hit targets in Pavlohrad, Kamianske, and Synelnykivskyi district, sparking fires and damaging energy infrastructure.

The assault also caused destruction at transport and industrial facilities. A 19-year-old man sustained injuries requiring hospitalization in moderate condition.

DTEK energy company implemented emergency power outages across Dnipropetrovsk Oblast following the strikes.

Russian forces had also struck Nikopol district, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets communities during the previous day using drones and rocket artillery.

Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Gas stations and residential building hit in Chernihiv Oblast

In northeastern Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces struck gas stations in the city and its suburbs with Lancet-type drones, causing two explosions, according to State emergency service (SES).

A drone crash sparked a fire at a civilian infrastructure facility in Chernihiv district, while in Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a Russian drone struck a residential building.

No casualties were reported from these strikes.

Ukrainian firefighters combat massive blaze in Chernihiv Oblast after Russian drone attack on 15 October. Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Izium targeted in Kharkiv Oblast

Three Geran-2 drones hit Izium in eastern Kharkiv Oblast during the night, striking non-residential premises, an administrative building, and warehouses. The attacks triggered fires covering seven square meters, according to the State Emergency Service.

Certain districts of Izium remained without electricity as of morning, with energy workers attempting to restore services. No injuries resulted from the drone strikes.

Emergency outages due to Russian attacks affect seven regions

Energy authorities implemented emergency power outages for all consumer categories in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and partially in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions during the morning hours due to the difficult situation in the energy system. Zaporizhzhia Oblast experienced emergency de-energization of part of its industrial sector.

By later in the day, the Ministry of Energy reported that emergency outages had been lifted in all regions.