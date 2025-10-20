Russia uses one of its most cruel tactics to damage Ukraine’s railway linking regions where fiercest battles are held

Russia has once again attacked Ukrainian railways — crucial transport lines connecting the country’s northern and north-eastern regions, where fighting is most intense. As a result, a traction substation in Chernihiv Oblast was damaged, Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba reports.

Kuleba emphasizes that Russia is deliberately targeting infrastructure that supports Ukraine’s economy and ensures vital supply chains.

Repair teams and commissions are already on-site. Train traffic is gradually being restored, while rescue and municipal services continue clearing the damage.

“At night, energy crews immediately began restoration work on the railway, but the enemy redirected drones to the repair site. Thanks to monitoring systems, personnel were evacuated in time — no casualties occurred,” Kuleba notes.

Russia systematically uses the “double tap” tactic in its war against Ukraine. The second strike is aimed at eliminating emergency personnel who have arrived to assist the victims of the first attack. This practice violates the laws of war, as it deliberately targets civilians and designated rescue services.

The attacks on Chernihiv’s energy system also left over 30,000 residents without power, according to Chernihivoblenergo.

Railway to Kharkiv under fire

Russian attacks also damaged rail infrastructure on the Sumy-Kharkiv route, causing delays. Ukrzaliznytsia reports that trains №46 Uzhhorod–Kharkiv and №113 Kharkiv–Lviv departed Plisky station over an hour late due to locomotive replacement.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s largest frontline city, experiences near-daily shelling and missile strikes. By targeting rail infrastructure along the Sumy–Kharkiv route, Russian forces may be attempting to disrupt the delivery of military cargo.

On 23 September, the Russian Ministry of Defense publicly confirmed its plans to expand military operations deeper into Kharkiv Oblast following any potential capture of Kupiansk city.

According to the plans, Western and Northern force groupings intend to "unite the Vovchansk and Kupiansk efforts, which would effectively establish a "buffer zone" near the international border in northern Kharkiv Oblast.