US, UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland lauch Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine

Signees of a Memorandum on the establishment of the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine - ambassadors of Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland to Ukraine, the US Charge d’Affaires, Ukraine’s Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. Kyiv, 2 February 2022. Photo: minre.gov.ua

The Fund will work alongside Ukrainian ministries and local communities to improve public services and to generate economic opportunities in eastern and southern Ukraine, areas most affected by Russian aggression.

On 2 February 2022, representatives of five Western countries and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding on launching the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine. The ceremony was chaired by Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s Deputy PM and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, and Melinda Simmons, British Ambassador to Ukraine.

Representatives of four other partner countries also took part in the signing ceremony:

Tobias Thyberg , Ambassador of Sweden to Ukraine;

, Ambassador of Sweden to Ukraine; Larisa Galadza , Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine;

, Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine; Claude Wild , Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine;

, Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine; Kristina Kvien, US Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine.

The Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine is a UK-led initiative that will work alongside Ukrainian ministries and local communities “to improve the delivery of public services and to generate economic opportunities in eastern and southern Ukraine, the areas of the country most affected by Russian aggression,” according to a press release by USAID.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry for Occupied Territories Reintegration (MOTR), the Fund will:

support the long-term development of communities affected by Russia’s armed aggression;

prevent further escalation;

prepare for a smooth and unhindered social, economic, and political reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories.

The first stage of the Fund’s program will last until March 2024 with an overall budget of £35 million ($47,5 million).

The American Government is going to contribute up to $10 million to the Fund through USAID over the course of three years to “bolster the resilience and perseverance of communities in eastern Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression,” according to USAID.

The UK will contribute £11,5 million ($15,5 million) over three years, according to British Ambassador Melinda Simmons. Meanwhile, Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza said that Canada is donating between C$10-15 million ($8-12 million) to the Fund.

MOTR says that several pilot projects have already received approval earlier to support the most vulnerable communities, strengthen civil-military cooperation, and improve energy efficiency in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. In Ukraine’s east and south, the Fund will improve regional communication capabilities to counter misinformation, and will promote inclusive dialog.

In the long run, the Fund will work for the optimization of public services and expanding economic opportunities by supporting the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, the Ministry says.

Tags: Canada, Donbas, Sweden, Switzerland, U.S. aid, UK