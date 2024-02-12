Eng
Ukraine intel: Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah train Russian drone operators in Syria

Iran and Lebanon militant groups train Russian and Syrian drone operators for deployment in Ukraine.
byMichelle Bondar
12/02/2024
1 minute read
Iranian-made Shahed-136 one-way attack drone used by Russia against Ukraine. Illustrative photo: Facebook/IPNA via Suspilne.
Drone operators are being trained to use Iranian-made UAVs for war against Ukraine at the Shayrat airfield in Syria, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported on 12 February.

The Lebanese Hezbollah Police and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard militant groups teach Russian and Syrian mercenaries to master the Shahed-136 and Ababil-3 UAVs, as well as the Raad remotely piloted aircraft. According to Defense Intelligence, one of Hezbollah’s commanders, Kamal Abu Sadiq, heads the military exercises. He specializes in the manufacture and maintenance of drones.

Ababil-3 is “a low-tech long-range drone” for day and night reconnaissance, according to Ukrainian outlet Defense Express. Raad is designed to destroy stationary and mobile targets, reportedly operating under the influence of electronic warfare means.

Russian troops have used Shaheds, Iranian-made drones, in strikes on Ukraine since September 2022, developing homegrown alternatives.

Iran is among Russia’s crucial political and military supporters, forming alliances to counter Western sanctions and funneling weapons, including glide bombs.

Russian Ministry of Defense also exploits Syrians in the war against Ukraine by deceiving them into military service.

