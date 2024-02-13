Poland probes grain dumping by Polish protestors from Ukrainian trucks

The Chelm Local Prosecutor’s Office in Poland is investigating the dumping of grain from Ukrainian trucks near the Dorohusk border crossing. This incident, suspected to be linked to a protest by Polish farmers, carries the possibility of up to 5 years in prison for individuals found responsible for property damage and customs security violations, Farmer.pl reports referring to PAP.

The Polish farmers’ protests follow a recent two-month blockade by Polish truckers at major border crossings, attempting to address local issues by disrupting imports to and exports from Ukraine, a nation currently facing the challenges of the all-out war and Russia’s genocide.