Poland probes grain dumping by Polish protestors from Ukrainian trucks

The probed incident unfolded on 11 February morning along Poland’s National Road No. 12, adjacent to the Dorohusk border crossing, where protestors allegedly broke customs seals on three Ukrainian trucks, causing grain spillage onto the roadway. Initial reports estimate around a ton of grain per truck was spilled.
Polish protesters damaged 🇺🇦 grain trucks with angle grinders and spilled cargo onto the road at the Dorohusk border crossing.
An on-and-off blockade on the Ukrainian-Polish border has persisted since November 2023 due to protests by Polish haulers.
