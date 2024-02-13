Eng
Poland probes grain dumping by Polish protestors from Ukrainian trucks

An investigation is underway after Polish farmers spilled some three tons of Ukrainian grain to protest imports, drawing condemnation and a call for accountability from Kyiv.
byYuri Zoria
13/02/2024
2 minute read
Protesting Polish farmers covering the grain spilled from Ukrainian trucks with the EU flag near Dorohusk, Poland. 11 February 2024. Photo: farmer.pl/Monika Chlebosz
Protesting Polish farmers covering the grain spilled from Ukrainian trucks with the EU flag near Dorohusk, Poland. 11 February 2024. Photo: farmer.pl/Monika Chlebosz
The Chelm Local Prosecutor’s Office in Poland is investigating the dumping of grain from Ukrainian trucks near the Dorohusk border crossing. This incident, suspected to be linked to a protest by Polish farmers, carries the possibility of up to 5 years in prison for individuals found responsible for property damage and customs security violations, Farmer.pl reports referring to PAP.

The Polish farmers’ protests follow a recent two-month blockade by Polish truckers at major border crossings, attempting to address local issues by disrupting imports to and exports from Ukraine, a nation currently facing the challenges of the all-out war and Russia’s genocide. 

The probed incident unfolded on 11 February morning along Poland’s National Road No. 12, adjacent to the Dorohusk border crossing, where protestors allegedly broke customs seals on three Ukrainian trucks, causing grain spillage onto the roadway. Initial reports estimate around a ton of grain per truck was spilled.

Agnieszka Kępka, spokesperson for the Lublin District Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed the investigation, highlighting its focus on property damage and customs violations. The inquiry includes witness interviews and gathering evidence from CCTV and transport documentation.

The investigation, led by the Chelm District Prosecutor’s Office, could result in serious penalties, including a maximum of five years behind bars. Ukrainian authorities, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs, have condemned the incident, urging accountability for those involved. Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, has called on Polish authorities to swiftly address the matter.

 

