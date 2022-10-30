Russia offers to replace Ukrainian grain with “its own” grain possibly stolen from Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

After suspending participation in the “grain agreement”, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture announced that Russia is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain on the world market for free, supplying 500,000 tons of grain

AP investigation found that Russia stole at least 400,000 to 500,000 tons of grain in the occupied territories of Ukraine, mostly from Ukraine’s south, taking most of it first to Crimea. The stolen Ukrainian grain is worth at least $530 million. Yet the amount of the stolen grain can be much higher taking into account that not all data is available.

At the same time, now the Russian authorities pretend to be benefactors.

“Taking into account the fact that Russia has always been and remains a reliable partner and is ready to provide the world with the necessary amount of food, our country is ready to supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months. In particular, we will do this with the participation of our reliable partner – of Turkey,” the Russian Ministry said.

Russia suspends UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags