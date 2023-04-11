Beginning his visit to the USA, Polish Prime Minister warned Macron against cooperation with China

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki. Source: TVP

Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has warned against pushing for the policy of a “strategic autonomy” from the US, instead calling for the development of strategic cooperation between Europe and Washington, Ukrinform reports.

Morawiecki’s comments come in response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks that Europe should build “strategic autonomy,” not follow the US in everything, and not let itself be dragged into “crises that are not ours.”

“Some Western leaders dream of cooperation with everyone, including Russia and some powerful states in the Far East. We warn against this, we want to live in peace with everyone, of course. But instead of building strategic autonomy from the United States, I propose a strategic partnership with the US,” said Morawiecki.

He noted that the US is currently guaranteeing Europe’s security, especially its eastern part.

As was reported, Morawiecki’s visit to the US will last until April 13. Morawiecki will discuss Poland’s security, assistance to Ukraine, Polish-American economic cooperation, and cooperation between the countries in the energy sector.

