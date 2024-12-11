Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1021: Ukraine begins mass production of new domestic weapon systems

Exclusives

Ukraine starts addressing its army woes: soldiers can now change their units. On 15 November 2024 Ukraine took a significant step towards modernizing its military personnel policies by implementing a groundbreaking mechanism allowing soldiers to transfer between units based on their preferences.

“It’s maturity test for Europe to send troops to Ukraine,” expert. “All these Russian sabotages, undersea cables being cut off, and arson attacks. How much more needs to be done for Europe to actually respond?”

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainians lure, ambush Russian armor group in Kursk using seized communications. After repelling a Russian attack near Pogrebki, Ukrainians tricked reinforcements into an ambush, wiping out the platoon.

Unfinished defense lines help Russia advance quickly into Ukraine. There are still gaps in the defensive lines of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, particularly between Velyka Novosilka and Kurakhove, as well as between Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, hindering Ukraine’s defense efforts.

“Human wave” attacks escalate near Chasiv Yar as Russian troops attempt reconnaissance against Ukrainian defenses. Russian troops face deadly resistance while attempting to infiltrate Chasiv Yar, losing 100 soldiers in one day.

Russian ammo depot explodes in occupied Yenakiieve after alleged HIMARS strike. The attack triggered secondary detonations and forced evacuation of residents from thirteen streets as explosions continued.

Ukrainian officials deny Russian breakthrough on Sumy Oblast border. Ukrainian border and regional authorities dismissed reports of a Russian breakthrough near Oleksandria, stating defenses remain secure with no detected enemy movement.

Russia amasses 150,000 soldiers on three Ukraine’s fronts as battles for Pokrovsk and Kurakhove rage on in Donetsk Oblast. Over 35,000 Russian troops were killed or wounded in November, but Ukraine continues to withstand relentless attacks.

As of 10 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 755940 (+1350)

Tanks: 9524 (+5)

APV: 19596 (+7)

Artillery systems: 21064 (+3)

MLRS: 1253

Anti-aircraft systems: 1023

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20107 (+14)

Cruise missiles: 2859

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 31037 (+48)

Intelligence and Technology

Zelenskyy: Palianytsia in mass production, Ruta missile trials successful. The Ukrainian President announced the deployment of Ukrainian-made systems, including Palianytsia, Peklo, and numerous combat drones, now active in military operations.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs 10-12 more Patriots to finally close the sky. In a strategic discussion with European parliamentarians, Zelenskyy proposed funding air defense systems through frozen Russian assets.

Ukrainian expert says Russia may redeploy soldiers from Syria to Ukraine. Despite potential redeployment from Syria to Ukraine, the expert says Russian troops won’t significantly shift the balance of power on the front.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces can now use Droid TW robotic machine-gun systems, Defense Ministry reports. A new 12.7mm machine gun-equipped robotic combat platform developed for challenging battlefield conditions

International

Volunteers from 70 countries enlist in Ukrainian forces to fight Russian troops. A significant portion of international recruits in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, around 40%, come from South America, adding vital support in the ongoing fight against Russian forces.

Pro-Moscow Orbán meets Trump, Musk to discuss his Ukraine “peace” initiatives. The Hungarian FM said PM Orbán will continue his “peace” efforts following his meeting with Trump in the US.

Russian asset proceeds fund new $20 billion US loan to Ukraine. US Treasury Dept announced the disbursement of $20 billion to Ukraine, marking a significant milestone in the G7’s $50 billion extraordinary revenue acceleration initiative.

Czech PM warns against appeasing Putin in Russo-Ukrainian war. Petr Fiala stresses the importance of continued Ukraine support, announces Czech defense spending increases.

Ex-UK PM Johnson: Putin is like Hitler, says it’s a “nightmare”.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia may begin in winter, says Polish PM Tusk. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Warsaw this week to brief Poland on recent talks with US-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian forces continue war crimes, executing 109 Ukrainian POWs in 2024. The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Mayor of Dniprorudne city, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, may have been killed in Russian captivity, prosecutors say. The body of Dniprorudne Mayor Yevhen Matviyev, who was held captive by Russian forces for over two years, was returned to Ukraine in November with signs of violent death, sparking an ongoing criminal investigation into his killing.

Russian attack on clinic in Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16. Two medical professionals among the wounded as a Russian missile decimates a private clinic in southeastern Ukraine.

Russian drone attacks injure seven Kherson civilians, including five elderly locals. All victims, including two elderly residents, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds were taken to hospitals.

Political and Legal Developments

Poland extends buffer zone on border with Belarus amid continued migration pressure. Polish border officials document an 11,200 drop in illegal crossing attempts following the implementation of a buffer zone along the Belarus frontier.

Politico names Yermak, Putin, and Orban among Europe’s most influential people in 2025. Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s Presidential Office Head, secures second place in Politico’s “Dreamers” category

Foreign banks in Russia increased their profits by nearly third from January to September. Foreign banks in Russia have increased their profits by 30% in the first nine months of the year.

Russian court sentences New Zealand fighter to 14 years in absentia. Earlier this year, Russia reported placing approximately 700 foreign nationals fighting for Ukraine on its wanted list.

Russian drone targets IAEA vehicle near occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility. An IAEA vehicle was struck by a drone while attempting to access the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility.

