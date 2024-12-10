Eng
“Human wave” attacks escalate near Chasiv Yar as Russian troops attempt reconnaissance against Ukrainian defenses

Russian troops face deadly resistance while attempting to infiltrate Chasiv Yar, losing 100 soldiers in one day.
byOlena Mukhina
10/12/2024
2 minute read
liutyi drone
HUR’s unit preparing the Liutyi drones for an attack against Russia on 29 September 2024. Illustrative photo. Credit: CNN
The situation in the area of responsibility of the “Luhansk” operational-tactical group remains challenging, with the Russians attempting to exert pressure on the Toretsk direction, says the group’s spokesperson, Anastasia Bobovnykova, according to UNIAN.

Toretsk, a Ukrainian stronghold since Russia’s first invasion of Donbas in 2014, is a strategically important settlement. Control of the city would give Russian forces a foothold to advance further into Ukrainian-held territory in Donetsk Oblast, a key objective in their military campaign.

Bobovnykova says that the fighting is ongoing within Toretsk, making it impossible to determine which parts of the city are controlled by Russian forces and which are held by Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Battles are literally being fought for every stairwell, every floor. We are holding back the enemy, and even for minor advances, they pay a steep price in personnel. In a single day, they lose up to 100 soldiers. Imagine the scale of these ‘meat grinder’ assaults happening daily in this city alone,” the spokesperson for the Ukrainian military said. 

Around Chasiv Yar, the invaders are not conducting active assaults but carrying out reconnaissance missions, essentially “human wave” attacks. These assaults aim to identify weak points in Ukrainian defenses.

“It looks quite brutal because they simply run at our positions. Whoever reaches them survives and is taken prisoner. The spokesperson emphasized that Russian forces are acting without using scooters but climbing over the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, attempting to infiltrate Chasiv Yar,” the spokesperson emphasized.

Earlier, reports said Ukraine recently introduced the use of the massive 2S7 “Pion” self-propelled artillery system into its armed forces with 203 mm caliber projectiles, each weighing 100 kg.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian artillery personnel fire the “Pion” even before receiving the order to shoot.

This heaviest operational cannon in the world was developed by the USSR in the 1960s to destroy concrete fortifications of the enemy.

BILD: Ukrainian forces deploy super powerful Soviet-era artillery system with US projectiles near Toretsk

Related:

