Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Politico names Yermak, Putin, and Orban among Europe’s most influential people in 2025

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s Presidential Office Head, secures second place in Politico’s “Dreamers” category
byMaria Tril
10/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian President's Office Head Andrii Yermak (in the center). Photo: president.gov.ua
Ukrainian President’s Office Head Andrii Yermak (in the center). Photo: president.gov.ua
Politico names Yermak, Putin, and Orban among Europe’s most influential people in 2025

Politico has released its 2025 ranking of influential Europeans, featuring Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, in the “Dreamers” category.

Former television producer, Yermak has been the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since February 2020. He has been influential in Ukraine’s international relations, particularly during the ongoing war with Russia.

Yermak’s concentration of power and lack of clear accountability have raised concerns about potential abuses within his office, leading to criticism from various political analysts and media outlets.

According to the Politico, Yermak secured second place in this category, characterized as President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “fixer” – “a person who helps solve complex problems.”

According to the publication, Yermak “shifted focus from attempting to win the war to attempting to win the peace” nearly three years after Russia’s invasion.

Politico highlighted the diplomatic challenges Yermak faces, particularly with potential changes in the United States’ political landscape. “Trump’s re-election is a major setback for Yermak,” the article notes. “The newly elected president promised to quickly end the war and is expected to try to push Kyiv towards concessions to Putin.”

The publication reports that Yermak is currently “seeking interlocutors in Trump’s closest circle” and has “confirmed meetings with several members of the new administration.”

Regarding international diplomacy, Politico reveals that Yermak “spent most of 2024 trying to secure China’s support, but after this attempt failed, he targeted India.” The article points out that “like the new administration in Washington, authorities in New Delhi believe Ukraine should make compromises to end the war.”

However, Pollitico report, he is “determined to limit the scope of these concessions and ensure the preservation of his country’s integrity.”

The article also references recent scrutiny from The Times, which published a piece in early June 2024 about Yermak’s “hunger for power” and concerns among Ukrainian officials about Zelensky’s increasing dependence on his Office head.

Zelensky, for his part, has consistently described Yermak as a “powerful manager” whom he respects “for results,” stating that Yermak “does what he tells him to do.”

Yermak shares the “Dreamers” category with such figures including European diplomatic chief Kaja Kallas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Pope Francis, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. This follows Zelensky’s own victory in the same category in 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also among the finalists in the Politico rankng. He’s been listed in the “doers” category.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts