Politico has released its 2025 ranking of influential Europeans, featuring Andriy Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, in the “Dreamers” category.

Former television producer, Yermak has been the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since February 2020. He has been influential in Ukraine’s international relations, particularly during the ongoing war with Russia.

Yermak’s concentration of power and lack of clear accountability have raised concerns about potential abuses within his office, leading to criticism from various political analysts and media outlets.

According to the Politico, Yermak secured second place in this category, characterized as President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “fixer” – “a person who helps solve complex problems.”

According to the publication, Yermak “shifted focus from attempting to win the war to attempting to win the peace” nearly three years after Russia’s invasion.

Politico highlighted the diplomatic challenges Yermak faces, particularly with potential changes in the United States’ political landscape. “Trump’s re-election is a major setback for Yermak,” the article notes. “The newly elected president promised to quickly end the war and is expected to try to push Kyiv towards concessions to Putin.”

The publication reports that Yermak is currently “seeking interlocutors in Trump’s closest circle” and has “confirmed meetings with several members of the new administration.”

Regarding international diplomacy, Politico reveals that Yermak “spent most of 2024 trying to secure China’s support, but after this attempt failed, he targeted India.” The article points out that “like the new administration in Washington, authorities in New Delhi believe Ukraine should make compromises to end the war.”

However, Pollitico report, he is “determined to limit the scope of these concessions and ensure the preservation of his country’s integrity.”

The article also references recent scrutiny from The Times, which published a piece in early June 2024 about Yermak’s “hunger for power” and concerns among Ukrainian officials about Zelensky’s increasing dependence on his Office head.

Zelensky, for his part, has consistently described Yermak as a “powerful manager” whom he respects “for results,” stating that Yermak “does what he tells him to do.”

Yermak shares the “Dreamers” category with such figures including European diplomatic chief Kaja Kallas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Pope Francis, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. This follows Zelensky’s own victory in the same category in 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also among the finalists in the Politico rankng. He’s been listed in the “doers” category.

