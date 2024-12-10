Ukraine’s Armed Forces can now use Droid TW robotic machine-gun systems, Defense Ministry reports

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense codified and approved the Droid TW 12.7, a robotic combat system equipped with a 12.7mm Browning machine gun for military use.

The tracked robotic platform has successfully completed combat trials, the ministry reported.

Key features of the Droid TW 12.7 include remote control via tablet, digital communication capabilities, and a tracked chassis designed to navigate difficult terrain. The system’s primary armament is a 12.7mm machine gun, positioning it as a significant addition to Ukraine’s technological military capabilities.

“In the conditions of modern warfare, technologies play a key role in ensuring battlefield superiority,” the Ministry of Defense stated.

The Ministry codified samples that become “reliable tools for Ukrainian defenders, helping them accomplish missions even in the most challenging conditions.”

