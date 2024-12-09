Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s interception rates soar as allies send more air defenses against Russian targets

While Ukraine receives additional air defense support from its partners, the ongoing Russian attacks highlight the urgent need for effective protection against aerial threats.
byOlena Mukhina
09/12/2024
1 minute read
IRIS
An IRIS-T air defense sytem. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff/TG Channel
Ukraine’s interception rates soar as allies send more air defenses against Russian targets

Military expert Valerii Riabykh, the head of the Defense Express consulting company, noted that the air defense capabilities in Ukraine’s major cities have effectively increased, according to Espreso.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with increased missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, compared to previous months.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces have significantly increased their capability to intercept ballistic and hypersonic missiles. In October, only 8% of such missiles were intercepted by our air defense system, but in November, this number exceeded 40%,” said Riabykh.

He said Ukraine’s partners fulfilled their commitments by providing additional air defense systems such as Patriot, SAMP/T, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and the Hawk MANPADS.

The military expert added that air defense capabilities in large cities, not only in Kyiv, are growing stronger in countering complex aerial threats from Russia.

“This fact explains the increased interception rate of Russian ballistic and hypersonic missiles,” emphasized Riabykh.

Overnight into 9 December, Russian forces launched 37 drones against Ukraine, targeting multiple oblasts and causing infrastructure damage. The Ukrainian air defense intercepted 18 Russian drones across nine oblasts.

The Air Force reported that during the drone attack, the falling of shot-down drones damaged the infrastructure of several private companies in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts