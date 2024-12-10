Frontline report: Ukrainians lure, ambush Russian armor group in Kursk using seized communications

09 December 2024. Today there are a lot of updates from the Kursk direction in Russia.

Here, after repelling a Russian assault, Ukrainian forces seized an opportunity to outwit their adversaries by using captured communications to report the position as secured to Russian command. Falling for the ruse, Russian commanders dispatched a large reinforcement unit, only for it to be ambushed and annihilated in a meticulously planned Ukrainian trap.

Russian offensive near Pogrebki

Previously, Russian forces recently intensified their offensive operations near Nizhny Klin, aiming to secure strategic high ground for a potential assault on Sudzha along the main highway. Despite their determined efforts, these attacks resulted in heavy losses and no territorial gains. Russian commanders, interpreting this outcome, assumed that Ukrainian forces had reinforced Nizhny Klin by redeploying troops from other sectors along the Kursk front, viewing it as a critical defensive stronghold. Operating under this assumption, Russian officers shifted their focus to Pogrebki, a relatively less active sector, launching new attacks in hopes of exploiting a perceived weakness. They believed that tactical gains in Pogrebki and its surrounding forests could provide a foothold for further advances toward Malaya Lokhnya.

Ukraine’s Pogrebki defense

However, contrary to Russian assumptions, Ukrainian forces maintained a robust presence in Pogrebki, with their troops meticulously concealed in forests, within the village, and atop the surrounding hills. To counter Russian mechanized attacks, Ukrainians deployed extensive landmine fields, which had successfully repelled numerous assaults in recent weeks. These mines proved highly effective, destroying lead vehicles and enabling concealed Ukrainian fighters to swiftly neutralize the remaining armored units and stormtroopers. Acknowledging the unsustainable losses from these mechanized offensives, Russian commanders adapted their approach, deploying smaller infantry groups to infiltrate the tree lines in an effort to bypass the Ukrainian minefields. However, this tactical shift failed to account for the depth and adaptability of Ukrainian defenses, which continued to inflict significant losses on Russian forces.

Ukraine’s deception and destruction: Special forces ambush

These Russian infiltration groups were swiftly identified and engaged by Ukrainian special forces, who successfully retook the lost positions. During the engagement, over a dozen Russian soldiers were captured, providing the Ukrainians with an unexpected opportunity to execute a cunning strategy. Using flawless Russian accents, the Ukrainian special forces transmitted a false report to the Russian command, claiming that the positions had been captured and secured without further Ukrainian resistance. Deceived by this ruse, Russian commanders dispatched a larger assault group, complete with multiple armored vehicles and stormtroopers, to reinforce what they believed were friendly-held positions.

Executing the ambush

Combat footage from the engagement reveals how Ukrainian Special Forces expertly prepared an ambush at the reclaimed Russian positions, concealing themselves in the nearby forest.

Armed with AT-4 anti-tank weapons, machine guns, and precision snipers, they awaited the unsuspecting Russian reinforcements. As the Russian BTR armored vehicles advanced toward the forested area, the Ukrainians sprung their trap, immediately neutralizing two of the three vehicles with well-placed anti-tank strikes. The surviving BTR quickly retreated from the battlefield, abandoning the stormtroopers it had deployed. Caught in a hail of machine gun fire, the stranded Russian stormtroopers attempted to crawl back through the tall grass to safety.

However, Ukrainian snipers, equipped with thermal imaging devices, swiftly detected their movements and methodically eliminated the retreating troops with pinpoint accuracy. The ambush ended with the near-total destruction of the assault platoon, resetting Russian progress in Pogrebki back to square one.

Strategic implications of Pogrebki engagement

Overall, the events in Pogrebki illustrate the growing tactical sophistication of Ukrainian forces and the operational disarray plaguing Russian command. By exploiting intelligence from captured soldiers and employing deceptive tactics, Ukrainian special forces not only neutralized a significant Russian assault group but also exposed the inherent vulnerabilities in Russia’s chain of command and battlefield coordination. This engagement underscores a broader trend: Ukraine’s ability to anticipate, adapt, and decisively counter Russian offensives, systematically eroding their adversary’s momentum while conserving its own strength. Such dynamics not only stall Russian progress but also demonstrate the widening gap in operational effectiveness between the two sides, reshaping the strategic outlook of the war.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Related: