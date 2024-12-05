North Korean troops take up support roles in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Russian Armed Forces are using North Korean troops for second echelon duties, related to support and security, in the Kursk Oblast.

By using North Korean forces for support duties, Russia can redirect more of its own troops to combat roles, potentially increasing offensive capabilities along the Ukrainian front.

As reported by the National Resistance Center of Ukraine, these troops are subordinated to the 11th Air Assault Brigade. Currently, North Korean troops are involved at observations posts and checkpoints, in addition to guarding areas where Ukrainian troops are concentrated.

In this way, Russian commanders are able to redeploy their troops to the frontline, thereby enabling the intensification of their offensive efforts.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy said approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, bordering Ukraine. However, he emphasized that Ukraine needs “to have proof” before disclosing the exact number of casualties.

North Korea and Russia have intensified cooperation following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, signing an agreement that obligates each party to provide immediate military assistance to the other in case of armed aggression.

Intelligence of the United States indicated that North Korea is preparing additional weapons shipments to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

Related: