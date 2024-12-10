Eng
Russia amasses 150,000 soldiers on three Ukraine’s fronts as battles for Pokrovsk and Kurakhove rage on in Donetsk Oblast

Over 35,000 Russian troops are killed or wounded in November, but Ukraine continues to withstand relentless attacks.
Olena Mukhina
10/12/2024
Ukrainian soldier.
A Ukrainian soldier. Credit: Presidential Brigade
The Russian army has concentrated around 150,000 troops along three frontline directions in eastern Ukraine, says Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the “Khortytsia” operational-strategic grouping, according to UNIAN.

As of December 2024, the situation on the Ukrainian front lines is characterized by escalating Russian offensives across multiple regions, with significant developments reported in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia. Russian forces have intensified their efforts to capture key locations, including the strategic city of Pokrovsk, which serves as a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine, and Kurakhove, a Ukrainian strongpoint that helps to protect Pokrovsk.

“I want to emphasize that the offensive actions on our three tactical directions—Pokrovske, Kurakhove, and Vremivka—are being conducted by the forces and equipment of three Russian military groupings: ‘Center,’ ‘South,’ and ‘East.’ Overall, about 150,000 soldiers are taking part in combats on these fronts,” Voloshyn stated.

Despite these numbers, Voloshyn highlighted Russia’s significant losses during its offensives. In November alone, the occupiers suffered over 35,000 casualties (killed and wounded) in the eastern operational zone, with more than 8,000 losses reported in the past week.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back Russia’s advance. Stabilizing the defensive line in this area is critical for the occupiers, allowing them to regroup and withdraw some units for replenishment.

“Subsequently, they could concentrate these forces for further offensives in this front section, as well as on the Pokrovsk front,” Voloshyn explained.

He added that Russian troops are attempting to break through to the outskirts of Kurakhove settlement while employing all available firepower to target the city, aiming to gain control. They continue efforts to seize dominant heights and take control of the roads and logistical routes leading to Kurakhove to breach the city’s defenses.

“Russian forces are heavily shelling Kurakhove, using both guided bombs and artillery. However, the Ukrainian defense forces are holding their positions, inflicting losses on the enemy in personnel and equipment,” Voloshyn said.

According to him, the city remains under Ukrainian control, with any infiltrating Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups being promptly neutralized.

