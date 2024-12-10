Russian drone targets IAEA vehicle near occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility

A drone struck an official vehicle of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission while en route to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the agency reported on 10 December.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi condemned attack on Agency staff working to prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict as an “unacceptable.”

The IAEA staff are actively working to prevent a nuclear accident in Ukraine due to Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, and, articularly since Russia occupied the facility in March 2022. Over the past two years, they have conducted more than 140 missions to monitor and assist nuclear safety at various facilities, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, amidst challenges such as shelling and power supply interruptions.

Their efforts include assessing safety systems, providing technical support, and ensuring stable electricity supply essential for nuclear safety.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a Russian FPV drone targeted one of the vehicles in the IAEA convoy. No casualties were reported in the attack.

“The Russians could not have been unaware of their target,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing the deliberate nature of the strike. He argued that the incident demonstrates Russia’s disregard for international law and institutions.

The president called for a “clear and decisive reaction” from both the IAEA and international partners, underlining the significance of the attack on a mission dedicated to nuclear safety monitoring.

Prior to this incident, IAEA experts had already reported challenges in accessing critical infrastructure at the Zaporizhzhia plant, including external spare parts storage and diesel fuel reserves.

