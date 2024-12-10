Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian drone targets IAEA vehicle near occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility

An IAEA vehicle was struck by a drone while attempting to access the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility.
byMaria Tril
10/12/2024
2 minute read
iaea drone attack
The damaged vehicle of the International Atomic Energy Agency by Russian drone. Credit: President Zelenskyy via Telegram
Russian drone targets IAEA vehicle near occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility

A drone struck an official vehicle of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission while en route to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the agency reported on 10 December.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi condemned attack on Agency staff working to prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict as an “unacceptable.”

The IAEA staff are actively working to prevent a nuclear accident in Ukraine due to Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, and, articularly since Russia occupied the facility in March 2022. Over the past two years, they have conducted more than 140 missions to monitor and assist nuclear safety at various facilities, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, amidst challenges such as shelling and power supply interruptions.

Their efforts include assessing safety systems, providing technical support, and ensuring stable electricity supply essential for nuclear safety.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a Russian FPV drone targeted one of the vehicles in the IAEA convoy. No casualties were reported in the attack.

“The Russians could not have been unaware of their target,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing the deliberate nature of the strike. He argued that the incident demonstrates Russia’s disregard for international law and institutions.

The president called for a “clear and decisive reaction” from both the IAEA and international partners, underlining the significance of the attack on a mission dedicated to nuclear safety monitoring.

Prior to this incident, IAEA experts had already reported challenges in accessing critical infrastructure at the Zaporizhzhia plant, including external spare parts storage and diesel fuel reserves.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts