Poland’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced a 90-day extension of the buffer zone along its border with Belarus, effective 10 December.

The initial implementation occured on 13 June 2024. It reportedly has contributed to a 41% reduction in illegal border crossing attempts, the ministry reports.

The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that between 13 June and 5 December this year, authorities recorded approximately 11,200 attempted illegal crossings, compared to over 19,000 during the same period last year.

Law enforcement officials have charged 585 individuals with organizing or aiding illegal migration from 1 January 1 to 5 December 2024. Among those charged were 274 Ukrainian citizens, 82 Polish nationals, 50 Belarusians, and 30 Georgian citizens. Courts have imposed preventive measures on 153 individuals, while authorities have issued 297 permits for presence within the buffer zone.

The buffer zone, which spans over 60 kilometers along the Polish-Belarusian border, was established following a fatal incident involving a Polish border guard in early June 2024. The guard died after being struck by a stick with a blade attached to it, thrown by a migrant, the ministry reports.

The current situation stems from events in 2021, when, following EU sanctions against Belarus over election irregularities and protest suppression, migrants from the Middle East began attempting to cross into EU territory through Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

According to Polish authorities, during the autumn 2021 crisis, Belarusian officials provided migrants with gravel and tear gas canisters, while border guards faced harassment from laser pointers and stroboscopes.

Poland has also been actively implementing various defense measures in response to evolving security threats, particularly in light of increased tensions with Russia and the broader geopolitical landscape. This includes significant investments in military capabilities, such as artillery, air defense systems, and electronic warfare technologies

