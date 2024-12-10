Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ex-UK PM Johnson: Putin is like Hitler, says it’s a “nightmare”

byLesia Dubenko
10/12/2024
1 minute read
Boris Johnson Ukraine
Former UK PM Boris Johnson/ PA Media
Ex-UK PM Johnson: Putin is like Hitler, says it’s a “nightmare”

Former U.K. PM Boris Johnson has compared Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Johnson, an ardent supporter of Ukraine, answered the question of whether Putin is more comparable to Stalin or Hitler, affirming that he’s “more of a Hitler.”

He explained that Putin uses the same “twisted” version of history to justify his aggression and talks the same “tripe” about the historic “entitlements of his people” to other people’s territory, adding that “it’s in his [Putin’s] essay about Ukraine.”

“All sort of guff about protection of Russian speakers and Russian culture. It’s straight out of Hitler’s playbook. If you look at Hitler’s justifications for invading the Sudetenland and all the rest, it’s exactly the same. You know “the Germans are being oppressed”. We must blah, blah, blah. It’s a nightmare,” he said.

Johnson added that like with Hitler, “unless he’s resisted, it’ll get worse.”

While in office, Johnson was one of the few leaders to recurrently visit war-torn Ukraine and paid a visit to Kyiv on the eve of the full-scale invasion of 24 February 2022 to pledge support.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts