Ex-UK PM Johnson: Putin is like Hitler, says it’s a “nightmare”

Former U.K. PM Boris Johnson has compared Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Johnson, an ardent supporter of Ukraine, answered the question of whether Putin is more comparable to Stalin or Hitler, affirming that he’s “more of a Hitler.”

He explained that Putin uses the same “twisted” version of history to justify his aggression and talks the same “tripe” about the historic “entitlements of his people” to other people’s territory, adding that “it’s in his [Putin’s] essay about Ukraine.”

"It's a total nightmare," he added in a podcast with the Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/DnCiebfPcP — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 10, 2024

“All sort of guff about protection of Russian speakers and Russian culture. It’s straight out of Hitler’s playbook. If you look at Hitler’s justifications for invading the Sudetenland and all the rest, it’s exactly the same. You know “the Germans are being oppressed”. We must blah, blah, blah. It’s a nightmare,” he said.

Johnson added that like with Hitler, “unless he’s resisted, it’ll get worse.”

While in office, Johnson was one of the few leaders to recurrently visit war-torn Ukraine and paid a visit to Kyiv on the eve of the full-scale invasion of 24 February 2022 to pledge support.