South Africa invites Putin to BRICS summit via Zoom after ICC issues arrest warrant – Sunday Times

South Africa has invited Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to participate in the upcoming BRICS summit via Zoom instead of in person, following the issuance of an arrest warrant for the Russian president by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Sunday Times reports that the move places South Africa’s ruling party in an uncomfortable position after it refused to support sanctions against Russia or condemn its aggression in Ukraine.

The BRICS summit includes the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. South Africa, which is a signatory to the Rome Statute, is obligated to comply with the ICC’s decisions.

Last week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a special government committee led by the country’s vice president to consider the country’s options after the arrest warrant for Putin was issued. According to a source cited by the Sunday Times, the committee is unable to find any other options than having Putin participate in the summit via video conference from Moscow.

High-ranking officials in South Africa confirmed that Pretoria is in negotiations with Moscow over the matter.

This is not the first attempt by South Africa to withdraw from the ICC. The country attempted to do so in 2016 after ignoring an arrest warrant for former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2015.

In March of this year, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of forcibly deporting thousands of children from Ukraine. The warrant means that Putin can be arrested if he travels to any ICC member country.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe Ukraine's voice should be heard. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe Ukraine's voice should be heard. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: arrest, friends of Putin, Putin, Putin ICC, South Africa