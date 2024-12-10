Eng
Zelenskyy: Palianytsia in mass production, Ruta missile trials successful

The Ukrainian President announced the deployment of Ukrainian-made systems, including Palianytsia, Peklo, and numerous combat drones, now active in military operations.
Yuri Zoria
10/12/2024
Missile-drone Peklo. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Facebook
Zelenskyy: Palianytsia in mass production, Ruta missile trials successful

Ukraine has achieved significant advances in its domestic military production capabilities, with several new missile and drone systems either entering service or completing successful trials, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 10 December.

During the ceremony, Zelenskyy addressed 91 scientists from 12 Ukrainian research teams, whose work he said directly strengthens Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The President noted that some of their work cannot be discussed publicly, but its impact would be felt by both Ukrainian defenders and their enemies.

Speaking at the 2024 Borys Paton National Prize of Ukraine Award Ceremony, Zelenskyy revealed that the Palianytsia missile-drone has entered serial production, while the missile-drone Peklo or Hell has “successfully completed its first combat deployment.” He added that “just days ago, we delivered the first batch to our defense forces.”

The new Ruta missile is undergoing successful trials, and the long-range Neptune will soon become a terrifying reality for the occupiers,” Zelenskyy said during his address.

The president also detailed Ukraine’s expanding drone capabilities, including the reconnaissance drone Hor, night bombers Vampire and Heavy Shot, FPV drones Kolibri and Kamik, and FPV planes Darts. Additionally, he mentioned long-range capabilities including drones such as Liutyi and Firepoint-1.

All this is Ukrainian production. All of this is already being actively used. Both at the front and behind enemy lines,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

