Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia may begin in winter, says Polish PM Tusk

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Warsaw this week to brief Poland on recent talks with US-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.
Olena Mukhina
10/12/2024
2 minute read
Donald Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Photo PAP/Piotr Nowak
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that peace talks on the war in Ukraine could possibly begin this winter, according to Reuters.

With Donald Trump’s election victory in the US, reports have emerged that hint at a possible organization of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as during and after his election campaign, he repeatedly stated that he would ensure the war is quickly brought to an end. However, it’s unclear how Trump will push Moscow to peace negotiations with Ukraine. Sources in Trump’s team suggested that the new US president will possibly end the war at the expense of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. This approach has raised concerns among allies about the future of US support for Ukraine and the potential for a peace deal that could favor Russian interests.

Meanwhile, Tusk announced a series of planned meetings as Warsaw seeks to take a leading role in ending the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that Poland would play a significant role in any negotiations once it assumes the presidency of the EU on 1 January.

“I will have a series of talks concerning primarily the situation beyond our eastern border,” said Tusk.

The Polish prime minister claimed the Polish delegation will be co-responsible for what the political calendar will look like, possibly what the situation will be like during the talks, which may, “although there is still a question mark, start in the winter of this year.”

He also announced a visit to Warsaw by French President Emmanuel Macron on 12 December. Macron is expected to give a rundown on talks in Paris with US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tusk further revealed that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer would visit Warsaw in the early days of Poland’s EU presidency.

Additionally, he mentioned that he remains in constant contact with Scandinavian and Baltic allies.

“I really want Poland to be the country that will not only be present, but will set the tone for these decisions that are to bring us security and secure Polish interests,” Tusk said.

Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala warned Western allies against any “appeasement” in potential peace negotiations with Russia over Ukraine, emphasizing that Europe needs US strength to prevent further Russian aggression.

Czech PM warns against appeasing Putin in Russo-Ukrainian war

During an interview at the parliament in Prague on 6 December, Fiala claimed that forcing Kyiv to cede territory would only encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

